FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 4,166.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 1,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.41.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.