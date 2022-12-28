Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,713 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 48,990 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XT opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

