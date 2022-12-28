Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,624,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

Shares of DEO opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

