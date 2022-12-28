FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 219 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

