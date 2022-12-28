FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

