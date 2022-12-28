First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 59.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 136,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

