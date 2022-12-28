11,790 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,326,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

