FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

ASAI opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

