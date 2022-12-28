iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

