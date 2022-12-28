FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 264 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $213.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

