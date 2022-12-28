FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.