AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,398,000 after buying an additional 434,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £118 ($142.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.