FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 371,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.