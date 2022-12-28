First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,654,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,464,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,296,000 after purchasing an additional 474,059 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

LMBS opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

