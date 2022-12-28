FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 28,647 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,788,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

