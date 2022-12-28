SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLYG opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $94.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.