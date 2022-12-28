SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SLYG opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $94.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
