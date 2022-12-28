Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSEW. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 98,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 130,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 957.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 53,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSEW stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.