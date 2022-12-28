169,302 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 169,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 27.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

