Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

