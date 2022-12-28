Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 105.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $703.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.51. The company has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $929.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

