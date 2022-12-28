Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 106,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $21.16.

