Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 452.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

