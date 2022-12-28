Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 885.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RWJ opened at $108.54 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $95.76 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.35.

