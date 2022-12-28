Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.58 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,296 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 801,637 shares of company stock valued at $83,420,173. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

