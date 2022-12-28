Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 27,392 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,392 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

