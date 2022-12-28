Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 776,161 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 425,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 415,962 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $20,121,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 370,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 265,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $18,261,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $87.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

