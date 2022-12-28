Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 138,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe stock opened at $335.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $582.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.61 and a 200-day moving average of $351.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.