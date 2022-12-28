Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 736,488 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 803,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 418,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 218,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $44.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.

