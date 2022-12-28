Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 3,459 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Cintas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $459.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

