Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $327,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $404,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $431,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

XBI opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $117.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

