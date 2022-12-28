Rockland Trust Co. Takes $254,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WTW opened at $244.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $252.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.