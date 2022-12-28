Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 10,064 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Helen of Troy worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,564,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,115,000 after acquiring an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $108.75 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $82.94 and a 52-week high of $249.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

