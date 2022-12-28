Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,572 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.