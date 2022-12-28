HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

