HB Wealth Management LLC Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,139 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1,041.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,468,000 after buying an additional 850,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 197.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,825,000 after buying an additional 728,257 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,138. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

