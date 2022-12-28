Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 8,036 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.32.

NYSE:SHW opened at $239.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

