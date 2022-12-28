Nordea Investment Management AB Has $16.79 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

