HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $126.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.44. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

