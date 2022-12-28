Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.7 %

APH stock opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

