Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $67.64.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

