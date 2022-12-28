Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,013,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.39 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07.

