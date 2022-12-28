Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,643 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,425,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,318,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 410,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 311,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMF opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

