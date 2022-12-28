FAS Wealth Partners Purchases 410 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Shell were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Shell by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $321,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

SHEL opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $208.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.