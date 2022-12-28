Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Evergy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,451,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,930,000 after purchasing an additional 577,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,015,000 after purchasing an additional 259,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of EVRG opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

