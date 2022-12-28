Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585,689 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

VT opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

