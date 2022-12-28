FAS Wealth Partners Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FAS Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

