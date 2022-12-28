FAS Wealth Partners Has $401,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

NYSE:PRU opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.99 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

