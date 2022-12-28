FAS Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FAS Wealth Partners cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 89,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after acquiring an additional 185,518 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

