Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Shares Down 2.3%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialisation of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

