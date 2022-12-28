Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading Down 0.4%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,623 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter.

